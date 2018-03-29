Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday

Durant (rib) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks.

After missing the last six games with a rib injury, Durant was given a probable designation heading into Thursday's contest, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. Along with Durant, Draymond Green (illness) will be back in the fold, so the Warriors are set to return two of four of their injured All-Stars. Look for Durant to take on his typical spot in the starting five, which will likely result in minutes reductions for guys like Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Kevon Looney.

