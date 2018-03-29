Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday
Durant (rib) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks.
After missing the last six games with a rib injury, Durant was given a probable designation heading into Thursday's contest, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. Along with Durant, Draymond Green (illness) will be back in the fold, so the Warriors are set to return two of four of their injured All-Stars. Look for Durant to take on his typical spot in the starting five, which will likely result in minutes reductions for guys like Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Kevon Looney.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially probable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pacers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Tuesday, probable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out again Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially out Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.