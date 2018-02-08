Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday

Durant (hand) has been cleared to play in Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Durant bruised his left hand during Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, but it didn't end up being anything too serious and he won't miss any time because of it. Look for Durant to slot into his typical spot in the starting lineup and the Warriors aren't reporting any sort of restrictions. Both season-long and DFS owners should feel comfortable getting Durant active and in lineups against a weak Mavericks defense.