Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to return Wednesday

Durant (calf) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Clippers.

While the Warriors will be without Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest), they'll get Durant back after he missed three games with a strained right calf. Considering Durant was able to go through a full practice Tuesday without issue, he likely won't be limited Wednesday and could be leaned on for increased scoring responsibility given the aforementioned absences.

