Warriors' Kevin Durant: Clears 40 points in third straight

Durant scored a season-high 51 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 43 minutes Thursday in the Warriors' 131-128 overtime loss to the Raptors.

For just the second time in 2018-19, Durant failed to record a steal or a block, but it's safe to say fantasy managers will forgive him after he established a new season-best scoring tally for the third consecutive game. Though his three-point efficiency is still uncharacteristically lagging, Durant has made up for by continuing to shoot at a high level from the field and free-throw line while bumping up his scoring from 26.4 points per game last season to 30.1 through 23 games this season. Durant will likely see his offensive output retreat a bit beginning with Saturday's game against the Pistons, however, as co-star Stephen Curry (groin) is scheduled to return from an 11-game absence.