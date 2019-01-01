Warriors' Kevin Durant: Closes 2018 prolifically

Durant managed 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.

Durant checked in second only to Stephen Curry on the Warriors in scoring during what was a highly efficient performance. The perennial All-Star has been on an impressive heater from the field, one that saw him generate a success rate of 47.8 percent or better in five of the last six games of the calendar year. Durant's 75.0 percent tally from three-point range Monday was also highest in a game this season in which he's put up more than one long-distance attempt. The 30-year-old's usage and across-the-board production should continue similarly impressive as 2019 kicks off.