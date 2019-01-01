Warriors' Kevin Durant: Closes 2018 prolifically
Durant managed 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.
Durant checked in second only to Stephen Curry on the Warriors in scoring during what was a highly efficient performance. The perennial All-Star has been on an impressive heater from the field, one that saw him generate a success rate of 47.8 percent or better in five of the last six games of the calendar year. Durant's 75.0 percent tally from three-point range Monday was also highest in a game this season in which he's put up more than one long-distance attempt. The 30-year-old's usage and across-the-board production should continue similarly impressive as 2019 kicks off.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Logs strong shooting night Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads first unit in defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Confirmed as starter•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play vs. Lakers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...