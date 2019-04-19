Warriors' Kevin Durant: Comes out firing in easy win

Durant finished with 38 points (14-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 victory over the Clippers.

Durant was on a mission Thursday, atoning for his lackluster effort in the Game 2 loss. Durant appeared dialed in from the opening ti, ending with a game-high 38 points in 30 minutes. His line could have been much bigger had the game been even remotely close. The Warriors as a whole were certainly focused on getting the victory and will look to extend to a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

