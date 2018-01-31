Warriors' Kevin Durant: Comes up empty from distance Tuesday

Durant supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt 7-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 loss to the Jazz.

Like fellow stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Durant couldn't get much going from the field, leading to his second sub-20-point performance of the last four games. He also shot under 40.0 percent for the second straight contest and has gone just 1-for-10 from three-point range over that span as well. That pair of sub-par offensive efforts has come against two of the NBA's better defenses in the Celtics and Jazz, however, leaving Durant poised to potentially bounce back in Friday night's tilt against the Kings.