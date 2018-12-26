Warriors' Kevin Durant: Confirmed as starter
Durant (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Durant was listed as probable for Tuesday's game, and the release of the Warriors' starting lineup confirms he will take the court despite rolling his left ankle in the Warriors' last game Sunday.
