Warriors' Kevin Durant: Continues to dominate despite loss

Durant tallied 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Rockets.

Durant led the way for the Warriors once again scoring a team-best 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Unfortunately, he was not able to pull out the victory, missing a shot late that would have tied the game. He is putting together a memorable run of performances but it will matter very little if the Warriors can't get the job done as they hunt for their third straight title. Game 5 will be on Wednesday and fans will be hoping the return to Oakland will be enough to spark the team back into the winners' circle.

