Warriors' Kevin Durant: Contributes 28 in second home loss
Durant registered 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Pistons.
Durant came into Sunday's game as one of the most popular DFS picks on the entire slate, and from that perspective, you could say it was an off-night for Durant, as he failed to double-double and didn't match his salary value. It still was a productive night despite recording their second home loss of the season. While the Warriors need to regroup and reacquire some much-need focus moving forward, Durant remains a Top-10 player in the NBA and a prolific source of points in all formats.
