Warriors' Kevin Durant: Could miss all of 2019-20 season
Durant (Achilles) is at risk of missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a ruptured right Achilles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Given the timing of the injury, this isn't exactly breaking news, but Woj included the nugget in a story regarding Kyrie Irving, who some believed could team with Durant in New York or Brooklyn next season. Achilles tears entail a lengthy recovery period, but some players have been able to return to game action in less than a calendar year, so in theory it's possible that Durant -- wherever he ends up this summer -- could return late next season. However, Durant is likely to exercise caution given the circumstances, and Woj's report would seem to imply that Durant's team is prepared for him to miss the entirety of next season.
