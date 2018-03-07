Warriors' Kevin Durant: Delivers low-key performance Tuesday

Durant finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 victory over the Nets.

Durant took a more passive approach to Tuesday's game, putting up just 19 points in 34 minutes. This would have been a great line for most other players and Durant's owners clearly have nothing to worry about here. They welcome the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, so look for Durant to step up as he normally does for the stellar matchups.