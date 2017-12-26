Warriors' Kevin Durant: Dominates on both ends in victory

Durant posted 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocked shots in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-92 win over the Cavaliers.

Durant gave LeBron James a holiday present in the form of one of his five blocked shots with a crowd-pleasing swat in the waning seconds of Saturday's game, putting the exclamation point on a masterful offensive and defensive outing by the All-Star. His stat line was hurt a bit by coughing up the ball four times, but a full contribution in all categories still made for an excellent DFS result. Expect Durant to continue carrying the bulk of the offensive load while Stephen Curry remains sidelined.

