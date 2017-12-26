Warriors' Kevin Durant: Dominates on both ends in victory
Durant posted 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocked shots in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-92 win over the Cavaliers.
Durant gave LeBron James a holiday present in the form of one of his five blocked shots with a crowd-pleasing swat in the waning seconds of Saturday's game, putting the exclamation point on a masterful offensive and defensive outing by the All-Star. His stat line was hurt a bit by coughing up the ball four times, but a full contribution in all categories still made for an excellent DFS result. Expect Durant to continue carrying the bulk of the offensive load while Stephen Curry remains sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors with 18 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in game-high 33 in Friday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Quiet in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for game-high 36 in Monday's OT win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records double-double, 36 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 28 in Monday's win•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...