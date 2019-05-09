Warriors' Kevin Durant: Done for Game 5
Durant will not rejoin the action during Wednesday's Game 5 due to a right calf strain.
Many surmised Durant's injury may have been serious, so a calf strain likely comes as a relief for the Warriors. Jonas Jerebko figures to see additional usage with the star forward sidelined the remainder of the night, while Durant should be considered questionable at best for Game 6 on Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Continues to dominate despite loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Monster performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another stellar effort Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Magnificent in Game 1 victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes charge in series-clinching win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...