Warriors' Kevin Durant: Done for Game 5

Durant will not rejoin the action during Wednesday's Game 5 due to a right calf strain.

Many surmised Durant's injury may have been serious, so a calf strain likely comes as a relief for the Warriors. Jonas Jerebko figures to see additional usage with the star forward sidelined the remainder of the night, while Durant should be considered questionable at best for Game 6 on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...