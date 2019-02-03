Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-double in Saturday's victory

Durant amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Durant was extremely efficient as a scorer and matched his season high in assists. He has surpassed 25 points just once since DeMarcus Cousins made his debut back on Jan. 18. Nevertheless, Durant remains an elite contributor across all formats.