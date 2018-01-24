Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles before getting hook

Durant totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks. He was ejected with 2:50 remaining for earning a second technical foul on the night.

Durant played the rather unfamiliar role of facilitator, tallying a career-high assist total in the process. The All-Star forward argued two separate calls -- the initial one coming in the first half -- with official James Williams, leading to his ejection late in the contest. Durant's scoring total was also his lowest of the season, although he was able to extend his streak of at least 40.0 percent shooting to 12 straight games. Tuesday's outlier performance aside, the 29-year-old is enjoying another stellar season and is sporting his best three-point shooting percentage (41.1) since the 2012-13 campaign.