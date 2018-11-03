Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Friday

Durant finished with 33 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Durant was dynamic Friday, helping the Warriors to a 17 point victory over a dogged Timberwolves team. Such is the talent on the Warriors roster, Durant was simply next man up, taking control of the offense when required. There is not a lot you can say about Durant other than to keep him active no matter the schedule given he is one of the more consistent studs out there.

More News
Our Latest Stories