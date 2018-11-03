Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Friday

Durant finished with 33 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-99 victory over the Timberwolves.

Durant was dynamic Friday, helping the Warriors to a 17 point victory over a dogged Timberwolves team. Such is the talent on the Warriors roster, Durant was simply next man up, taking control of the offense when required. There is not a lot you can say about Durant other than to keep him active no matter the schedule given he is one of the more consistent studs out there.