Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 1 win
Durant turned in 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
Durant's sensational line represented yet another stellar postseason effort, including his second double-double of the last three games. The 29-year-old All-Star encouragingly shot 50.0 percent from distance, as well, easily his best success rate from behind the arc in six playoff contests. He'll look to continue making similar contributions when the Warriors try to take a commanding lead in Tuesday's Game 2.
