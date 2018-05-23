Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Game 4 defeat
Durant collected 27 points (9-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 43 minutes during Golden State's 95-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.
Durant certainly did his part on his way to his first double-double since Game 1 of the semifinal round against the Pelicans. The All-Star forward did endure his worst shooting night of the postseason, however, draining just 37.5 percent of his attempts. Naturally, sheer volume and frequent visits to the free-throw line are pretty much iron-clad guarantees for Durant during the postseason, keeping his scoring totals robust even when his shot isn't at its sharpest. He'll look to bounce back when the Warriors attempt to take a 3-2 series lead in Thursday's critical Game 5 showdown.
