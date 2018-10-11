Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in preseason loss
Durant posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Just a standard effort for Durant, who shared the floor with his prolific Splash Bros. teammates Wednesday. The multi-time All-Star has been stellar through four exhibitions, averaging 18.0 points (on 55.8 percent shooting), 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 23.5 minutes. He appears to already be in midseason form and poised for another prolific campaign, although his numbers may take a slight hit once DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) gets into action.
