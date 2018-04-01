Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Saturday's win
Durant delivered 27 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Kings.
Durant was finally able to play a full game after having missed six contests with a rib injury and then having been ejected for technicals in his first game back Thursday against the Bucks. The perennial All-Star led the Warriors in both scoring and rebounding and appeared to be playing without limitations. The stellar effort allowed him to finish March with averages of 28.3 points (on 49.1 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 blocks across eight contests. With Stephen Curry (knee) projected to be out for the remaining games of the regular season at minimum, Durant should continue to see solid usage rates whenever he's on the floor.
