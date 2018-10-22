Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Sunday's loss

Durant finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 loss to the Nuggets.

Durant had a rare off-night but was still able to collect 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. A bad game for Durant is generally a great game for most other players, as demonstrated here. Owners need not concern themselves, and likely won't, with Durant being given the chance to immediately bounce back Monday against the visiting Suns.