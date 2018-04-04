Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in victory

Durant had 34 points (9-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over the Thunder.

Durant led the team with 34 points to go with 10 rebounds as the Warriors clinched an impressive victory over the Thunder. The Warriors are getting healthy and Starting to find some of their form from the last few seasons. With the Warriors basically locked into the second seed, the is a chance Durant is given a rest night over the final days of the regular season but owners should just cross their fingers and deploy him as per usual.