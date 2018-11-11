Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Saturday
Durant finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 victory over the Nets.
Durant was simply too good for the Nets Saturday, dominating on both ends of the floor. He recorded a season-high 11 assists with both Draymond Green (toe) and Stephen Curry (groin) on the sidelines, only emphasizing his ability to do whatever is needed on a nightly basis. If Curry is forced to miss further time, Durant could see a nice boost to his scoring, something that is certainly not unfamiliar to him.
