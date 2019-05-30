Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful for Game 2
Durant (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Drew Shiller of NBCSports.com reports. According to coach Steve Kerr, "We've already announced he won't play tomorrow and considering Game 2 is Sunday and he hasn't practiced with the team, you know -- it's pretty doubtful that he'll play Game 2."
Durant, who is recovering from a strained right calf, will need to return to practice before being thrown back into game action. At the earliest, it appears Durant could debut when the series swings back to Golden State for Game 3, but that date is too far out to draw any real conclusions about. The former MVP missing the entire Finals is still on the table.
