Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Saturday
Durant (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, LoganMurdock of the Mercury News/ reports.
Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement following Friday's victory over the Bulls, which was played without Durant. The star forward tried playing through the injury in Wednesday's return to Oklahoma City, although Kerr also stated Durant probably should not have played in the contest. Omri Casspi started at small forward Friday, but it remains to be seen who will get the start Saturday should Durant ultimately sit out. Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw would be other options.
