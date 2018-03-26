Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Tuesday, probable for Thursday

Durant (ribs) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, but he is probable for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Durant has been sidelined for the last five games while nursing soreness in his ribs, and while he'll likely be missing his sixth straight Tuesday, all signs are pointing to the All-Star making his return later this week. The Warriors will likely have confirmation on Durant's return on either Wednesday or Thursday.