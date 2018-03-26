Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Tuesday, probable for Thursday
Durant (ribs) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, but he is probable for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Durant has been sidelined for the last five games while nursing soreness in his ribs, and while he'll likely be missing his sixth straight Tuesday, all signs are pointing to the All-Star making his return later this week. The Warriors will likely have confirmation on Durant's return on either Wednesday or Thursday.
More News
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...