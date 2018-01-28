Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 20-9 in win over Boston
Durant amassed 20 points (7-18 FG), nine rebounds and two assists in a 109-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
Durant is in a minor slump for his standards, as he's scored 20 or fewer points in three of his last five games. That's nothing to be concerned about though, as he's still averaging over 26 points a game this month. That's his exact season average, as he's also averaging 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game as well.
