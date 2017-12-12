Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 28 in Monday's win

Durant scored a team-high 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Steph Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shoulder) both out of action it was once again The Kevin Durant Show for Golden State. The 29-year-old is averaging 33.0 points, 10.0 boards, 7.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers over the last three games while Curry is sidelined, and with the two-time MVP potentially out until the end of the month, Durant should continue posting MVP-caliber numbers of his own.