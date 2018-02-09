Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops game-high 24 in Thursday's win

Durant scored 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 win over the Mavericks.

Golden State spotted Dallas a 10-point lead after one quarter, but Durant and Steph Curry took control of things after that. The minor hand bruise Durant picked up Tuesday was clearly no issue for him, although his streak of games with 30 or more points did end at three, so he should be ready for a tougher test Saturday at home against the Spurs.