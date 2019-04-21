Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient from field in Game 3 win
Durant totaled 33 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Clippers.
Durant poured in a game-high 33 points Sunday, having his way with the Clippers as the Warriors took a stranglehold on the series. He has now dominated the last two games and has put the disappointing performance in Game 2 well and truly behind him. The Warriors will now head home where they will look to secure a place in the second round where they will meet either the Jazz or the Rockets, the later of which hold a 3-0 series lead.
