Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient in comfortable win

Durant posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in the Warriors' 123-103 win over the Suns on Monday.

Durant made excellent use of his modest time on the court, checking in as an ideal complement to the team-leading efforts of Stephen Curry with his fourth straight effort of at least 20 points to open the new season. Durant also bounced back to an extent from a poor start from three-point range in the new season, one that had seen him drain only one of his first 10 tries from distance across his first three games. The 30-year-old looks as sharp as ever to start the new campaign and will look to continue his stellar play versus his hometown Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

