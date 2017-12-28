Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient in modest playing time

Durant contributed 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Jazz.

The perennial All-Star didn't have to exert himself too much in the blowout win, and with the Warriors enjoying a sizable second-half lead, he reaped the benefit of more rest than usual. Durant's stellar play has prevented the Warriors from missing a beat during Stephen Curry's extended absence due to an ankle injury, and with the latter reportedly nearing a return, Durant's fantasy owners can expect a slight drop in the sky-high usage rate he's sported as the Warriors' primary scorer recently.