Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected again Monday

Durant finished with 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 125-115 victory over the Pelicans

Durant was ejected late in the fourth quarter, but still finished with a full line. He has been an angry man of late, ejected in two out of his past three games. He has also been hampered by injuries to both ankles over the past few weeks, so maybe this is hampering his ability to produce at his normal level. Nonetheless, he is still seeing plenty of court time in the games he does play, and he will get a nice matchup when the team travels to Charlotte on Wednesday.