Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected again Monday
Durant finished with 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 125-115 victory over the Pelicans
Durant was ejected late in the fourth quarter, but still finished with a full line. He has been an angry man of late, ejected in two out of his past three games. He has also been hampered by injuries to both ankles over the past few weeks, so maybe this is hampering his ability to produce at his normal level. Nonetheless, he is still seeing plenty of court time in the games he does play, and he will get a nice matchup when the team travels to Charlotte on Wednesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in 28 minutes•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will give it a go Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...