Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected in return from six-game absence
Durant was ejected from Thursday's game against the Bucks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The superstar's return from a six-game absence was cut short Thursday as Durant was served with two technicals towards the end of the first half of Thursday's tilt. Durant had a frustrating outing prior to his ejection, going 4-for-10 for 10 points but also registering a minus-15 rating. Thursday marked Durant's fifth ejection of the season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially probable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pacers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Doubtful Tuesday, probable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out again Sunday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.