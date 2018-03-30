Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected in return from six-game absence

Durant was ejected from Thursday's game against the Bucks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The superstar's return from a six-game absence was cut short Thursday as Durant was served with two technicals towards the end of the first half of Thursday's tilt. Durant had a frustrating outing prior to his ejection, going 4-for-10 for 10 points but also registering a minus-15 rating. Thursday marked Durant's fifth ejection of the season.