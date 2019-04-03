Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected in Tuesday's easy win
Durant totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Nuggets.
Durant was ejected midway through the third-quarter Tuesday after picking up his second technical foul. Given the nature of the scoreline, chances are he would have only played another five or so minutes and so the impact was not as great as it might have been if it was a close game. He still managed to produce a stellar line in the limited minutes and there is nothing to suggest any form of punishment is coming his way.
