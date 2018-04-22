Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 34 in Game 4 loss
Durant scored 34 points (12-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 loss to the Spurs in Game 4.
He led all scorers in both points and made three-pointers, but Durant didn't get much help from his teammates -- no other Warrior scored more than 12 points, and only two scored in double digits. The 29-year-old is averaging 29.0 points, 9.0 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.3 threes in the series, and he should come through with another big performance as Golden State looks to advance to the second round on home court Tuesday.
