Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for 38 in Game 4 win

Durant had 38 points (15-27 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Pelicans.

After a relatively quiet Game 3 in which he had a playoffs-low 22 points, Durant rebounded in a big way, topping 30 points for the third time this postseason. While Durant is still struggling to find his three-point stroke (27.1% 3PT in the playoffs), Durant is averaging 6.0 made free throws per game, hitting at better than a 90 percent clip.