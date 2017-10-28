Warriors' Kevin Durant: Erupts for game-high 31 in Friday's win
Durant scored 31 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Wizards.
He's been filling up the bucket to begin his second season with Golden State, scoring at least 20 points in all six games so far and at least 25 in four straight. Durant also impressive work on the defensive end also continued, and after averaging a career-high 1.6 blocks per game in 2016-17, he's come out of the gates this season averaging a whopping 2.8 rejections per night.
