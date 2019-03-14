Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expected to return on current road-trip
Coach Steve Kerr said he expects Durant (ankle) to return sometime during the team's current four-game road-trip, Logan reports.
This isn't too surprising, as the team was downplaying Durant's injury initially. Durant's been ruled out of Wednesday's game, but should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. In his absence, Alfonzo McKinnie, Damion Lee, and Jonas Jerebko could all see increased roles.
