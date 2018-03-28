Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expected to return Thursday

Durant, who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, is expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.

Durant will be missing a sixth straight contest Tuesday, but during the pregame media session, coach Steve Kerr indicated that his star forward was progressing "great" and is expected to return in time for Thursday's tilt with the Bucks. Fantasy owners will still want to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure, as the Warriors could hold him out again as a precautionary measure. With all four of their All-Stars out Tuesday, the entire Golden State roster should see an uptick in playing time. Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney appear to be most likely to benefit directly in Durant's absence.