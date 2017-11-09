Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expects to play Friday
Durant (thigh) expects to play Saturday against Philadelphia, ESPN reports.
Durant missed Wednesday's win over Minnesota due to the injury, which he suffered during the first quarter of Monday's game. The injury isn't thought to be serious, so he may be back to full speed Friday.
