Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for 38 points in narrow win
Durant provided 38 points (14-25 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in the Warriors' 124-123 win over the Jazz on Friday.
Despite a spectacular final line, Durant was almost the goat after missing a running jumper with under a second remaining. However, Jonas Jerebko was there to tip it in and give the Warriors a wild win. Durant has opened the new season in unsurprisingly spectacular fashion, averaging 32.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal while shooting 50.0 percent on an average of 23.0 attempts. He'll look to stay hot against the Nuggets in a Sunday showdown.
