Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for 50 points in loss

Durant managed 50 points (17-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

As his final line implies, Durant did everything possible to attempt to carry the Warriors to a win in a tough road environment. The perennial All-Star's 50-point effort was the fifth of his career and first this season, and it came in his first game with more than 20 shot attempts since Dec. 18. Durant had only produced a combined 27 points over his prior two outings, so Wednesday's outburst was both a welcome sight and somewhat unexpected despite his vast talent. The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break having shot 69.4 percent (25-for-36) over the last pair of contests, and he'll naturally continue to enjoy a prominent role as the Warriors push for the top spot in the Western Conference over the balance of the regular season.