Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for 50 points in loss
Durant managed 50 points (17-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.
As his final line implies, Durant did everything possible to attempt to carry the Warriors to a win in a tough road environment. The perennial All-Star's 50-point effort was the fifth of his career and first this season, and it came in his first game with more than 20 shot attempts since Dec. 18. Durant had only produced a combined 27 points over his prior two outings, so Wednesday's outburst was both a welcome sight and somewhat unexpected despite his vast talent. The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break having shot 69.4 percent (25-for-36) over the last pair of contests, and he'll naturally continue to enjoy a prominent role as the Warriors push for the top spot in the Western Conference over the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Has below-average night on Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Notable downturn in usage Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops game-high 24 in Thursday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Tuesday's defeat•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...