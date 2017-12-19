Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for game-high 36 in Monday's OT win

Durant scored 36 points (10-29 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 116-114 overtime win over the Lakers.

He continues to post huge numbers with Stephen Curry (ankle) sidelined, averaging 34.2 points, 10.4 boards, 7.4 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 3.0 blocks over the last five games. Curry will be re-evaluated later this week, at which point the Warriors should have a better idea when he'll be able to return to action, but until he's back on the court Durant will be arguably the most valuable fantasy asset in the league.