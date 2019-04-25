Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explosive scoring total not enough

Durant totaled 45 points (14-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during the Warriors' 129-121 loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Durant's spectacular efforts weren't enough to vault the Warriors into the second round, but he rewarded fantasy owners handsomely for the third consecutive game. The perennial All-Star forward passed the legendary John Havlicek for 12th place in the NBA's career postseason scoring hierarchy with his tally, which was also a game- and series-high figure. Durant has now scored 33 points or more in each of the last three contests while taking more than 20 shot attempts in each. He'll undoubtedly be heavily involved again when Golden State makes the short trip to Los Angeles for a pivotal Game 6.