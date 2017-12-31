Warriors' Kevin Durant: Flirts with double-double in victory
Durant posted 20 points (7-2 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Saturday's 141-128 win over the Grizzlies.
Durant's nine assists led the team and marked his second-best total in that category this season, as Steph Curry seemed simply too busy to dish dimes out to anyone on the way to his masterful 38-point performance. Durant was more than happy to play second fiddle to Curry as he's been doing a lot of the heavy lifting in his absence. With the first unit now intact, one should expect the trio of Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson to produce healthy fantasy numbers moving forward.
