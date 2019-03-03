Warriors' Kevin Durant: Game-high 34 points in win

Durant totaled 34 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-14 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in the Warriors' win over the 76ers on Saturday.

He led all scorers in the tightly-contested win, nailing three clutch free-throws in the final 35 seconds of the game. Durant is one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, and he's averaging at least 25.0 points per game for the 11th straight season.