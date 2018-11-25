Warriors' Kevin Durant: Goes for 44 in win

Durant had 44 points (13-26 FG, 2-8 3PT, 16-17 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Saturday's win over Sacramento.

Playing without Steph Curry (groin) and Draymond Green (toe), the Warriors again turned to Durant and Klay Thompson to lead the offense, and Durant responded with his highest point total of the season. While he turned the ball over seven times, Durant converted 16 of 17 looks at the free throw line and played a team-high 40 minutes.