Warriors' Kevin Durant: Goes for 44 in win
Durant had 44 points (13-26 FG, 2-8 3PT, 16-17 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in Saturday's win over Sacramento.
Playing without Steph Curry (groin) and Draymond Green (toe), the Warriors again turned to Durant and Klay Thompson to lead the offense, and Durant responded with his highest point total of the season. While he turned the ball over seven times, Durant converted 16 of 17 looks at the free throw line and played a team-high 40 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Touches up old squad for 27 points•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records fifth double-double•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in losing effort•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring figure amid controversy•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles before fouling out•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...