Warriors' Kevin Durant: Good to go Wednesday
Durant (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Durant was held out of Tuesday's game against New Orleans with the flu, but he will be back in action for one final tuneup before the start of the postseason. It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Durant was limited given his recent illness and the meaninglessness of Wednesday's contest for Golden State.
